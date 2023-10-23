SKT joins hands with Deutsche Telekom in developing telco-specific large language model
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. said Monday it has joined hands with Germany's telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom in developing a telco-specific large language model (LLM).
Under a letter of intent (LOI), the two companies plan to collaborate with leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including Anthropic and Meta, to co-develop a multilingual LLM tailored to the needs of telcos, according to SKT.
They will unveil the first version of the model in the first quarter of next year, offering services in German, English, Korean and other languages, it added.
SKT and Deutsche Telecom are also planning to jointly develop AI platform technologies that telcos can use to create generative AI services with reduced development time and cost.
"Through our partnership with Deutsche Telekom, we have secured a strong opportunity and momentum to gain global AI leadership and drive new growth," SKT's CEO Ryu Young-sang said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
