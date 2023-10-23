(LEAD) S. Korea reports 7 more cases of lumpy skin disease, total now at 17
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported seven additional cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle, sparking concerns over the nationwide spread of the highly infectious disease, the agricultural ministry said Monday.
The authorities have confirmed 17 cases of infection so far since the first outbreak in South Chungcheong Province on Friday, with 1,075 cows being culled so far, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Of the seven cases reported in the day, four were reported from Gyeonggi Province, two cases from South Chungcheong Province and the remainder from North Chungcheong Province.
In-depth analysis is also under way into four suspected cases, the ministry added.
LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.
The disease, however, does not affect humans.
Currently, the government is destroying all cattle at infected farms.
"If we do not carry out culling at infected farms, the disease may spread to other areas, including the retail network," Agricultural Minister Chung Hwang-keun said during an audit session at the National Assembly, noting the affected farmers will be fully compensated.
