Agency terminates contracts with 3 Fifty Fifty members
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Attrakt, the label behind rising K-pop rookie group Fifty Fifty, has terminated its exclusive contracts with three members -- Saena, Aran and Sio, ending a lingering contract dispute with them.
The label said Monday it has notified them that their contracts with the agency have been terminated as of Thursday.
"We took this action because the three members have not made any corrections or apologies for their serious breach of contracts," the company said, adding it will also discuss a follow-up response to the members in the future.
The move came about a week after the K-pop quartet's other member, Keena, returned to the agency, dropping her legal case against it.
The group has suspended its activities since June, when it sought an injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with the agency.
The group has claimed the company violated the terms of its contracts by failing to provide accounting data and ensure the physical and mental health of the members.
The previously obscure rookie group skyrocketed to global fame when its latest single, "Cupid," charted high on the competitive Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for weeks earlier this year.
A local court denied the injunction request in August, but the group continued the legal fight, challenging the court ruling.
Last Monday, things took a turn when member Keena returned to the agency after withdrawing her appeal.
The agency also filed a damages suit against the company's outsourced production firm, The Givers, and its co-CEO and music producer Ahn Sung-il earlier this month, asserting his involvement in the contract dispute.
Ahn produced the global hit "Cupid." Attrakt has claimed Ahn attempted to "poach" members of the group.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
-
S. Korean regulator gives conditional nod to Broadcom's purchase of VMware
-
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'