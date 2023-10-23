Agency terminates contracts with 3 Fifty Fifty members

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Attrakt, the label behind rising K-pop rookie group Fifty Fifty, has terminated its exclusive contracts with three members -- Saena, Aran and Sio, ending a lingering contract dispute with them.

The label said Monday it has notified them that their contracts with the agency have been terminated as of Thursday.

"We took this action because the three members have not made any corrections or apologies for their serious breach of contracts," the company said, adding it will also discuss a follow-up response to the members in the future.



K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is seen in this photo provided by Attrakt. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The move came about a week after the K-pop quartet's other member, Keena, returned to the agency, dropping her legal case against it.

The group has suspended its activities since June, when it sought an injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with the agency.

The group has claimed the company violated the terms of its contracts by failing to provide accounting data and ensure the physical and mental health of the members.

The previously obscure rookie group skyrocketed to global fame when its latest single, "Cupid," charted high on the competitive Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for weeks earlier this year.

A local court denied the injunction request in August, but the group continued the legal fight, challenging the court ruling.

Last Monday, things took a turn when member Keena returned to the agency after withdrawing her appeal.

The agency also filed a damages suit against the company's outsourced production firm, The Givers, and its co-CEO and music producer Ahn Sung-il earlier this month, asserting his involvement in the contract dispute.

Ahn produced the global hit "Cupid." Attrakt has claimed Ahn attempted to "poach" members of the group.

