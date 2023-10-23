S. Korea to host U.N. preparatory meeting on plastic pollution pact next year
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host a United Nations committee meeting next year on negotiating to develop an internationally binding agreement on tackling plastic pollution, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The fifth and final intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC-5) on plastic pollution will take place in the southern port city of Busan in the second half of 2024, the ministry said.
The committee meeting has been held pursuant to the resolution adopted during the fifth session of the U.N. Environment Assembly in early 2022.
The resolution calls for the U.N. Environment Programme to convene an INC to discuss developing an internationally legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.
The committee has held two sessions -- the first in Uruguay in November 2022 and the second in France from late May to early June of this year.
Kenya is hosting the third session next month, and Canada will be the venue for the fourth gathering, set for April next year.
