Actor Lee Sun-kyun drops out of 'No Way Out' amid alleged drug use

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Actor Lee Sun-kyun dropped out of a new TV series, currently in production, amid suspected drug use, the series' production company said Monday.

"We have accepted his wish (to drop out) as the (drug) case is likely to take some considerable time to close," STUDIO X+U, a content production company under mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp., said, adding the production will continue "as scheduled and will not be postponed."

The 48-year-old actor, who rose to global fame after starring in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite," is currently under an internal police investigation over suspected illegal drug use.

While the police have not formally booked him as a suspect, they are expected to call in the actor for questioning in the coming days.

The thriller revolves around a 20 billion-won (US$14.7 million) murder-for-hire race after a heinous criminal is set free.

Lee was originally cast as policeman Paik Jung who is assigned to protect the criminal from bounty hunters. Other cast members included Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuang-han, also known as Greg Hsu, Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Kwang-soo.



Actor Lee Sun-kyun (Yonhap)



jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)