S. Korea attends int'l forum on Arctic region to discuss multilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has attended the biggest international forum on the Arctic to discuss multilateral cooperation and promote its interests in the region, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Park Chong-suk, the ministry's ambassador for Arctic affairs, attended the three-day Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland, from Thursday to Saturday, it added.
During the forum, Park shared South Korea's policies for the Arctic and stressed that the South has actively contributed to the governance of the region, including in fish resource management, according to the ministry.
The Arctic Circle Assembly is an annual global forum intended to facilitate multilateral dialogue on issues facing the Arctic. The organization's biannual forum is the biggest of all international conferences on the North Pole, bringing together government officials and experts from around the world.
