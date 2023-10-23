Seoul mayor vows to stick to job cuts for Seoul Metro
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Monday he will push ahead with the planned manpower reduction for Seoul Metro, the operator of the capital's subway service, despite threats of a strike by unionized subway workers.
Seoul Metro, run by the Seoul city government, has disclosed a plan to reduce its workforce by 2,212 employees, or 13.5 percent, by 2026 to overcome its chronic deficit and normalize management.
But the company's unionized workers have threatened to stage a strike on Nov. 9 to protest against the manpower reduction plan, saying excessive downsizing could directly lead to safety issues.
Oh vowed to stick to the downsizing plan for Seoul Metro during a parliamentary inspection session at Seoul City Hall, emphasizing that its management rehabilitation plan centered on reducing its workforce by 2,212 by 2026 will be implemented without a hitch.
The mayor also said the city government will dispel concerns about citizen safety associated with the planned workforce reduction by improving the company's working patterns.
"It is necessary to expand safety personnel to make citizens feel safe from subway crimes and other things. We'll supplement the company's working patterns by managing manpower flexibly and efficiently according to time slots," Oh said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
