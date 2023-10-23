SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HANWHA AEROSPACE 100,300 UP 6,300

NHIS 9,840 DN 290

GCH Corp 13,640 UP 260

LotteChilsung 138,100 UP 4,900

HyundaiMtr 185,400 UP 1,900

AmoreG 25,900 UP 600

SamsungElec 68,400 DN 400

GC Corp 95,600 UP 1,000

KPIC 133,100 UP 900

COSMOCHEM 34,100 UP 250

POSCO Holdings 453,000 0

GS E&C 13,000 DN 370

LS 85,200 DN 200

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 30 0 DN500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 474,000 DN 6,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,300 DN 160

SKC 68,500 DN 100

DB INSURANCE 85,200 DN 2,500

SLCORP 30,150 UP 1,100

Yuhan 62,000 DN 700

LX INT 25,200 0

TaihanElecWire 11,930 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 DN 700

Kumyang 98,900 DN 4,600

Daesang 19,290 UP 140

SKNetworks 5,790 DN 70

ORION Holdings 15,350 UP 230

Daewoong 15,230 UP 310

SamyangFood 187,900 UP 1,900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 61,000 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 275,000 UP 1,000

TaekwangInd 590,000 UP 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 UP 40

KAL 19,570 UP 220

KCC 224,000 DN 1,500

SKBP 76,000 UP 500

LG Corp. 80,000 DN 1,200

POSCO FUTURE M 301,500 UP 1,500

Boryung 9,850 UP 40

LOTTE Fine Chem 54,500 UP 100

