KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANWHA AEROSPACE 100,300 UP 6,300
NHIS 9,840 DN 290
GCH Corp 13,640 UP 260
LotteChilsung 138,100 UP 4,900
HyundaiMtr 185,400 UP 1,900
AmoreG 25,900 UP 600
SamsungElec 68,400 DN 400
GC Corp 95,600 UP 1,000
KPIC 133,100 UP 900
COSMOCHEM 34,100 UP 250
POSCO Holdings 453,000 0
GS E&C 13,000 DN 370
LS 85,200 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 30 0 DN500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 474,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,300 DN 160
SKC 68,500 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 85,200 DN 2,500
SLCORP 30,150 UP 1,100
Yuhan 62,000 DN 700
LX INT 25,200 0
TaihanElecWire 11,930 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 DN 700
Kumyang 98,900 DN 4,600
Daesang 19,290 UP 140
SKNetworks 5,790 DN 70
ORION Holdings 15,350 UP 230
Daewoong 15,230 UP 310
SamyangFood 187,900 UP 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 61,000 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 275,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 590,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 UP 40
KAL 19,570 UP 220
KCC 224,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 76,000 UP 500
LG Corp. 80,000 DN 1,200
POSCO FUTURE M 301,500 UP 1,500
Boryung 9,850 UP 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,500 UP 100
