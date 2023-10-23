HYUNDAI STEEL 31,750 DN 350

Shinsegae 171,000 DN 100

Nongshim 434,500 UP 4,000

SGBC 51,500 DN 2,400

Hyosung 56,700 DN 1,000

YoulchonChem 28,050 DN 1,200

LG Energy Solution 436,500 0

HtlShilla 69,400 UP 1,500

Hanmi Science 30,600 UP 200

SamsungElecMech 139,700 UP 200

Hanssem 49,800 UP 250

F&F 92,300 UP 400

K Car 9,520 UP 90

GS Retail 23,550 UP 200

Ottogi 368,500 UP 1,000

CJ LOGISTICS 74,300 DN 1,700

HITEJINRO 20,700 UP 50

LOTTE 25,100 0

DOOSAN 75,300 DN 1,000

DL 39,350 DN 1,250

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,430 UP 90

KIA CORP. 83,000 UP 1,300

SK hynix 124,000 DN 2,200

HyundaiEng&Const 34,500 DN 2,950

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,650 UP 450

SamsungF&MIns 255,500 DN 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,200 DN 1,200

Kogas 23,350 DN 350

Hanwha 22,750 DN 100

DB HiTek 50,800 UP 600

CJ 75,000 DN 500

HDKSOE 96,300 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,700 DN 2,200

MS IND 16,330 UP 380

OCI Holdings 87,200 DN 2,900

LS ELECTRIC 73,900 DN 3,800

KorZinc 467,500 DN 9,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,230 DN 130

HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 26,050 DN 250

(MORE)