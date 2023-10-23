KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,750 DN 350
Shinsegae 171,000 DN 100
Nongshim 434,500 UP 4,000
SGBC 51,500 DN 2,400
Hyosung 56,700 DN 1,000
YoulchonChem 28,050 DN 1,200
LG Energy Solution 436,500 0
HtlShilla 69,400 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 30,600 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 139,700 UP 200
Hanssem 49,800 UP 250
F&F 92,300 UP 400
K Car 9,520 UP 90
GS Retail 23,550 UP 200
Ottogi 368,500 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 74,300 DN 1,700
HITEJINRO 20,700 UP 50
LOTTE 25,100 0
DOOSAN 75,300 DN 1,000
DL 39,350 DN 1,250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,430 UP 90
KIA CORP. 83,000 UP 1,300
SK hynix 124,000 DN 2,200
HyundaiEng&Const 34,500 DN 2,950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,650 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 255,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,200 DN 1,200
Kogas 23,350 DN 350
Hanwha 22,750 DN 100
DB HiTek 50,800 UP 600
CJ 75,000 DN 500
HDKSOE 96,300 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,700 DN 2,200
MS IND 16,330 UP 380
OCI Holdings 87,200 DN 2,900
LS ELECTRIC 73,900 DN 3,800
KorZinc 467,500 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,230 DN 130
HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 26,050 DN 250
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
S. Korea, U.S., Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
S. Korean regulator gives conditional nod to Broadcom's purchase of VMware
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'