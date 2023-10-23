KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 69,700 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 218,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 129,100 DN 1,100
HMM 13,950 DN 110
HYUNDAI WIA 61,800 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 492,500 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 118,900 DN 2,400
Mobis 218,000 0
S-1 57,200 UP 100
ZINUS 19,630 UP 130
Hanchem 152,700 UP 200
DWS 30,400 UP 100
KEPCO 16,370 DN 350
SamsungSecu 35,850 DN 1,050
KG DONGBU STL 7,640 DN 360
SKTelecom 49,500 DN 400
HyundaiElev 45,950 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 130,200 DN 2,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,500 UP 1,750
KUMHOTIRE 4,215 UP 55
Hanon Systems 7,170 UP 60
SK 141,600 DN 3,600
ShinpoongPharm 11,730 UP 60
Handsome 18,420 DN 20
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp376 00 DN100
Asiana Airlines 9,580 DN 60
COWAY 43,400 DN 1,150
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,500 UP 600
IBK 11,710 DN 210
DONGSUH 17,390 UP 10
SamsungEng 27,500 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 DN 2,200
PanOcean 4,190 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 19,800 DN 250
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,500 UP 2,500
KT 32,750 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16510 DN60
LOTTE TOUR 9,760 UP 370
LG Uplus 10,110 DN 50
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
-
S. Korean regulator gives conditional nod to Broadcom's purchase of VMware
-
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'