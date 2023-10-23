KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,900 DN 1,800
KT&G 87,200 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 13,860 UP 30
Doosanfc 17,290 DN 400
LG Display 11,770 DN 150
Kangwonland 14,760 UP 20
NAVER 178,300 DN 1,900
Kakao 37,950 DN 1,100
NCsoft 225,000 DN 3,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 41,700 UP 300
COSMAX 132,400 UP 4,800
KIWOOM 76,300 DN 24,000
Hanwha Ocean 24,400 DN 1,000
HD Hyundai Infracore 8,610 UP 30
DWEC 3,930 DN 140
KEPCO KPS 32,750 DN 700
LG H&H 388,500 UP 8,500
LGCHEM 481,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 56,000 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 35,100 DN 850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,550 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,200 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 104,400 DN 1,000
Celltrion 140,600 DN 1,600
TKG Huchems 21,750 DN 50
JB Financial Group 10,230 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 100,400 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,900 UP 600
KIH 48,800 DN 2,700
GS 39,200 DN 350
LIG Nex1 91,500 UP 3,500
Fila Holdings 37,000 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,800 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,850 DN 110
AMOREPACIFIC 110,300 UP 3,200
FOOSUNG 9,910 DN 60
SK Innovation 140,300 DN 700
POONGSAN 34,800 UP 1,650
KBFinancialGroup 55,200 DN 1,600
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
S. Korean regulator gives conditional nod to Broadcom's purchase of VMware
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'