KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 20,750 UP 500
Youngone Corp 52,900 UP 2,600
CSWIND 48,600 DN 950
GKL 14,760 UP 340
KOLON IND 42,700 DN 250
HanmiPharm 274,000 UP 1,000
SD Biosensor 10,150 UP 130
Meritz Financial 47,900 DN 2,200
BNK Financial Group 7,050 DN 100
DGB Financial Group 8,130 DN 110
emart 70,900 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY377 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 52,700 UP 1,100
PIAM 25,700 UP 800
HANJINKAL 44,550 UP 1,050
CHONGKUNDANG 93,700 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 39,500 0
HL MANDO 36,050 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 700,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 44,450 DN 200
Netmarble 37,450 DN 50
KRAFTON 155,500 DN 3,900
HD HYUNDAI 59,700 DN 800
ORION 116,200 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 20,000 UP 440
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,370 UP 430
BGF Retail 130,900 DN 800
SKCHEM 57,000 DN 200
HDC-OP 10,630 UP 340
HYOSUNG TNC 292,500 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 338,500 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 11,990 DN 10
SKBS 58,900 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,290 DN 240
KakaoBank 20,950 DN 850
HYBE 229,000 UP 4,500
SK ie technology 63,800 DN 900
DL E&C 32,950 DN 750
kakaopay 36,900 0
SKSQUARE 42,350 DN 350
(END)
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
-
S. Korean regulator gives conditional nod to Broadcom's purchase of VMware
-
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'