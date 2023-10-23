KNOC clinches oil storage agreement with Saudi Aramco

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run oil company said Monday it has clinched an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Aramco to reserve 5.3 million barrels of oil here in line with efforts to secure a stable supply of energy sources.

Under the agreement, the Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) will reserve the barrels in the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan, with South Korea having priority purchasing rights in case of a supply crisis.

The deal was clinched as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on a state visit to the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Under ordinary circumstances, Aramco will sell crude reserves in Ulsan to South Korea, as well as other destinations.

"Considering the volatile oil prices in the wake of the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East amid the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, we have further bolstered the country's responsiveness in national energy security by hosting the reserves," KNOC said in a statement.

South Korea currently holds 96 million barrels of oil in reserve, sufficient to cover 120 days of demand.

Saudi Arabia took up 33 percent of South Korea's crude imports in 2022.



In this photo provided by the Korea National Oil Corp. on Oct. 23, 2023, a vessel of Saudi Aramco carrying crude enters South Korean waters. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

