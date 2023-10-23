KNOC clinches oil storage agreement with Saudi Aramco
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run oil company said Monday it has clinched an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Aramco to reserve 5.3 million barrels of oil here in line with efforts to secure a stable supply of energy sources.
Under the agreement, the Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) will reserve the barrels in the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan, with South Korea having priority purchasing rights in case of a supply crisis.
The deal was clinched as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on a state visit to the Middle Eastern kingdom.
Under ordinary circumstances, Aramco will sell crude reserves in Ulsan to South Korea, as well as other destinations.
"Considering the volatile oil prices in the wake of the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East amid the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, we have further bolstered the country's responsiveness in national energy security by hosting the reserves," KNOC said in a statement.
South Korea currently holds 96 million barrels of oil in reserve, sufficient to cover 120 days of demand.
Saudi Arabia took up 33 percent of South Korea's crude imports in 2022.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
-
S. Korean regulator gives conditional nod to Broadcom's purchase of VMware
-
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'