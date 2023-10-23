Defense chief reiterates call to suspend 2018 inter-Korean military agreement
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik on Monday reiterated his call to suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement as he inspected a Marine Corps unit on a border island, his office said.
Shin made the call during his visit to the unit on the northwestern island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea, citing the agreement's impact on limiting military drills in the area, according to the ministry.
The Comprehensive Military Agreement, signed under the previous liberal President Moon Jae-in who sought inter-Korean reconciliation, includes setting up maritime buffer zones that ban artillery firing and naval drills.
"I understand that there are considerable difficulties in maintaining a combat readiness posture as firing drills of major weapons have been halted in the northwestern islands," he was quoted as saying. "(We) will correct this through the suspension of the flawed Sept. 19 agreement."
Shin, who took office on Oct. 7, has repeatedly made calls to suspend the agreement.
During the visit, the minister also instructed troops to punish the enemy "immediately, strongly, and until the end" in the case of a provocation, the ministry said.
In November 2010, North Korea fired artillery shells at the island, killing two Marines and two civilians.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
-
S. Korean regulator gives conditional nod to Broadcom's purchase of VMware
-
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'