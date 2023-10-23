(LEAD) Triple Crown-winning Fedde scratched from KBO postseason start

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest info)

By Yoo Jee-ho

INCHEON, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hours after being announced on Monday as a starter for an upcoming South Korean baseball postseason game, NC Dinos right-hander Erick Fedde was scratched from the assignment due to lingering arm problems.



NC Dinos starter Erick Fedde pitches against the Hanwha Eagles during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, in this file photo taken Oct. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

Before Game 2 of their first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason in Incheon on Monday, managers for both the Dinos and the SSG Landers announced starting pitchers for Wednesday's Game 3.

Fedde was the KBO's best starting pitcher this year, winning the Triple Crown as the league leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts. But in his final regular season start last Monday, Fedde took a batted ball to his right forearm, and he has been dealing with pain since.

Prior to Game 2, Dinos skipper Kang In-kwon said Fedde would take the ball Wednesday because the team couldn't afford to wait any longer for the ace to pitch.

But after the Dinos won Monday's game 7-3 at Incheon SSG Landers Field, Kang did an about-face, saying Fedde wasn't healthy enough to pitch Wednesday.



In this file photo from Aug. 17, 2023, SSG Landers starter Oh Won-seok pitches against the Lotte Giants during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

"After practice today, he wanted to get his arm checked up at a hospital," Kang said. "He was diagnosed with impingement. He still has discomfort in his arm."

Kang said Tanner Tully would start Wednesday instead.

Landers manager Kim Won-hyong said left-hander Oh Won-seok will take the ball Wednesday.

Oh, 22, pitched well in last year's Korean Series to help the Landers win the championship over the Kiwoom Heroes, an experience that Kim said he valued.

Oh went 2-2 with a 4.98 ERA across 21 2/3 innings in four regular season starts against the Dinos this year.

Tully won his lone regular season start against the Landers on Oct. 7, when he limited them to two runs in 5 1/3 innings.



NC Dinos starter Tanner Tully pitches against the Doosan Bears during the top of the first inning of the teams' wild card game in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We can't push his start back any further," Kang said. "He's not quite 100 percent yet, and he doesn't seem entirely sure of himself at this point. But even at less than 100 percent, I am sure he will come through for us as our ace."

Fedde was a perfect 2-0 in two starts against the Landers in the regular season, with 10 strikeouts against three walks in 13 innings.

