Yoon seeks to expand S. Korea-Saudi Arabia cooperation to science, technology

RIYADH, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol voiced hope Monday that South Korea and Saudi Arabia will work closely together on digital technologies, clean energy and other future growth areas.

Yoon made the remark as he attended a South Korea-Saudi Arabia future technology partnership forum at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia's top research institution.

The forum was organized to explore areas of cooperation in the energy, digital, bio and space sectors, which both countries are seeking to develop into new growth engines in the post-oil era, according to the presidential office.

Yoon spoke about South Korea's efforts to transition to a low-carbon industrial structure and cultivate the artificial intelligence, biohealth and space sectors into the country's new leading industries.

He also stressed that if South Korea, with its world-class technologies, joins hands with Saudi Arabia in the energy, digital, bio and space sectors, the countries will not only achieve the Arab kingdom's goals but also contribute to the world's sustainable growth.

The forum was attended by government officials and researchers from the two countries, including Lee Woo-il, vice chairperson of the presidential advisory council on science and technology; Lee Kwang-hyung, president of KAIST; Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha; and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

