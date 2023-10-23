Dinos beat Landers for 2nd straight game in KBO postseason, push champs to brink

By Yoo Jee-ho

INCHEON, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Buoyed by timely hits in early and late innings, the NC Dinos defeated the SSG Landers 7-3 in their ongoing South Korean baseball postseason series Monday, moving within a win of reaching the next round and pushing the defending champions to the brink.

The Dinos scored four runs in the first two innings and then tacked on three runs in the eighth in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in the western city of Incheon.



Kim Hyung-jun of the NC Dinos (L) is congratulated by teammate Park Min-woo after hitting a solo home run against the SSG Landers during the top of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

With the Dinos nursing a 4-3 lead, Kim Hyung-jun offered some breathing room with a solo home run to lead off the eighth. A double by Son Ah-seop and a single by Park Kun-woo sealed the Landers' fate.

Game 3 will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dinos' home stadium, Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

After starter Song Myung-gi was pulled with no out in the fourth inning, five relievers combined for six innings of one-run ball for the Dinos.

Han Yoo-seom smacked two home runs for the Landers in the losing effort.

On 14 previous occasions when the first round was contested in a best-of-five setting, only twice has a team rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to reach the second round: the Doosan Bears in 2010 and again in 2013.



Son Ah-seop of the NC Dinos celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the SSG Landers during the top of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

