(LEAD) Dinos beat Landers for 2nd straight game in KBO postseason, push champs to brink

By Yoo Jee-ho

INCHEON, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Buoyed by timely hits in early and late innings, the NC Dinos defeated the SSG Landers 7-3 in their ongoing South Korean baseball postseason series Monday, moving within a win of reaching the next round and pushing the defending champions to the brink.

The Dinos scored four runs in the first two innings and then tacked on three runs in the eighth in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in the western city of Incheon.



Kim Hyung-jun of the NC Dinos (L) is congratulated by teammate Park Min-woo after hitting a solo home run against the SSG Landers during the top of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

With the Dinos nursing a 4-3 lead, Kim Hyung-jun offered some breathing room with a solo home run to lead off the eighth. A double by Son Ah-seop and a single by Park Kun-woo sealed the Landers' fate.

Game 3 will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dinos' home stadium, Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

After starter Song Myung-gi was pulled with no out in the fourth inning, five relievers combined for six innings of one-run ball for the Dinos.

Han Yoo-seom smacked two home runs for the Landers in the losing effort.

On 14 previous occasions when the first round was contested in a best-of-five setting, only twice has a team rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to reach the second round: the Doosan Bears in 2010 and again in 2013.



Park Kun-woo of the NC Dinos celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the SSG Landers during the top of the second inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Dinos got to Landers starter Kim Kwang-hyun early and often, as four of their first five batters had a hit off the left-hander.

Son Ah-seop led off the game with an infield single, with Park Kun-woo following two batters later with a single. Jason Martin then cashed in the game's first run with a double to right field.

The hit prompted an early mound visit, but it didn't slow down the Dinos. Kwon Hui-dong made it 2-0 with a single to right, and Seo Ho-cheol's sacrifice fly put the Dinos up 3-0.

After getting two outs in the second inning, Kim Kwang-hyun pitched himself into trouble with two straight walks. Park Kun-woo made Kim pay with an RBI single that opened up a 4-0 lead for the Dinos.

The Dinos couldn't cash in runners in the third and again in the fourth inning, and the Landers capitalized on that opening in the bottom fourth.

After Guillermo Heredia worked a six-pitch walk against Dinos starter Song Myung-gi, Han Yoo-seom drove a 3-1 fastball into right field seats for a two-run blast, cutting the deficit in half to 4-2.

The Dinos tried to respond with a rally of their own in the top fifth but once again failed to bring runners home.



Kim Hyung-jun of the NC Dinos watches the ball after hitting a solo home run against the SSG Landers during the top of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

After Kwon Hui-dong reached on an error, Seo Ho-cheol put down a bunt trying to move the runner over. It should have been a routine play, but pitcher Moon Seung-won failed to field the ball cleanly, leaving two runners on.

Kim Hyung-jun then attempted a sacrifice bunt himself but put the ball right back to the mound. Moon atoned for his earlier miscue by throwing out the lead runner at third. Shortstop Park Seong-han, covering the bag, then gunned down the slow Kim at first base to complete an unconventional double play. Moon then struck out Oh Young-soo to end the rally.

The Landers got to within one run in the bottom sixth, with Han once again delivering a big blow. This time, Han jumped on a 1-0 changeup by reliever Lee Jae-hak to cut the deficit to 4-3.



NC Dinos reliever Ryu Jin-wook pitches against the SSG Landers during the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

After the Landers failed to score with a man at second base in the bottom seventh, the Dinos picked up some insurance runs in the top eighth.

First, it was Kim Hyung-jun clobbering a hanging changeup from Moon for a solo shot over the left-center field wall. It was the first hit allowed by Moon in relief of Kim Kwang-hyun.

It was Kim Hyung-jun's third career postseason home run, with all three coming this month.

Moon hit the next batter, Do Tae-hun. After Do was sacrificed over to second, Son Ah-seop brought him home with a double for a 6-3 lead.



Jason Martin of the NC Dinos hits an RBI double against the SSG Landers during the top of the first inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

Two batters later, Park Kun-woo put the Dinos up 7-3 with a single up the middle, chasing Moon from the game as well.

Park went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Son Ah-seop had two hits and scored three times from the leadoff spot.

Both starters got the hook early.

Kim Kwang-hyun was gone after three innings, having allowed four runs on five hits and three walks. The Landers later said Kim was removed after a callus on his left thumb was split open. The five-time Korean Series winner has not won a postseason game since 2012.

Song was on the mound to begin the bottom fourth, but was lifted after walking Heredia and giving up the homer to Han without recording an out that inning.



Son Ah-seop of the NC Dinos celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the SSG Landers during the top of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

