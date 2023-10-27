Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cancer-causing substances detected in tap water from Nakdong River exceed standards (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KOSPI drops below 2,300 level due to plunge in chips, batteries (Kookmin Daily)
-- In Australia, joint remote service between clinics 600 km away from each other saves life of emergency patient (Donga Ilbo)
-- Dark Thursday: KOSPI falls below 2,300 level for 1st time in 10 months (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says ex-President Park Chung-hee's industrialization serves as democratic development (Segye Times)
-- Economics honor student in 1960s now mired in zero growth (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Strong dollar drags KOSPI below 2,300 level (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution again raids reporters over stories about suspicions surrounding Yoon during presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Message from mom of April Sewol ferry victim to mom of October Itaewon victim (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Despite gov't push, only 1 company moves to provincial region this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI drops to below 2,300, level seen earlier this year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Team Korea makes final sprint before Expo vote (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows to revive spirit of ex-president Park Chung-hee (Korea Times)
