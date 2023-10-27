Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:20 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cancer-causing substances detected in tap water from Nakdong River exceed standards (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KOSPI drops below 2,300 level due to plunge in chips, batteries (Kookmin Daily)
-- In Australia, joint remote service between clinics 600 km away from each other saves life of emergency patient (Donga Ilbo)
-- Dark Thursday: KOSPI falls below 2,300 level for 1st time in 10 months (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says ex-President Park Chung-hee's industrialization serves as democratic development (Segye Times)
-- Economics honor student in 1960s now mired in zero growth (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Strong dollar drags KOSPI below 2,300 level (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution again raids reporters over stories about suspicions surrounding Yoon during presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Message from mom of April Sewol ferry victim to mom of October Itaewon victim (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Despite gov't push, only 1 company moves to provincial region this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI drops to below 2,300, level seen earlier this year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Team Korea makes final sprint before Expo vote (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows to revive spirit of ex-president Park Chung-hee (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!