SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 27.



Korean-language dailies

-- Cancer-causing substances detected in tap water from Nakdong River exceed standards (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- KOSPI drops below 2,300 level due to plunge in chips, batteries (Kookmin Daily)

-- In Australia, joint remote service between clinics 600 km away from each other saves life of emergency patient (Donga Ilbo)

-- Dark Thursday: KOSPI falls below 2,300 level for 1st time in 10 months (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says ex-President Park Chung-hee's industrialization serves as democratic development (Segye Times)

-- Economics honor student in 1960s now mired in zero growth (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Strong dollar drags KOSPI below 2,300 level (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecution again raids reporters over stories about suspicions surrounding Yoon during presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Message from mom of April Sewol ferry victim to mom of October Itaewon victim (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Despite gov't push, only 1 company moves to provincial region this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI drops to below 2,300, level seen earlier this year (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Team Korea makes final sprint before Expo vote (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon vows to revive spirit of ex-president Park Chung-hee (Korea Times)

(END)