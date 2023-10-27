Go to Contents Go to Navigation

G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'

All News 08:00 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG denied suspicions of illegal drug use Friday.

"I've never used drugs," the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, said in a statement distributed through his lawyer.

On Wednesday, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked him for allegedly using drugs, in violation of the Narcotics Control Act.

"I'll actively and more sincerely cooperate with the police investigation since I know well that many people are worried about me," the 35-year-old said.

In 2011, G-Dragon was probed for drugs after he admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware of the substance he had consumed. Prosecutors then dropped the case.

K-pop rapper-singer G-Dragon (Yonhap)

K-pop rapper-singer G-Dragon (Yonhap)

