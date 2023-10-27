K-pop group Seventeen to give speech at UNESCO headquarters in Paris
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Seventeen will make a speech at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and perform songs, becoming the first K-pop act to do so, the group's agency said Friday.
The 13-piece group will "address the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. (Paris time)," according to Pledis Entertainment.
The team will be assigned to a special session where it will make a speech and perform for about an hour, the agency added.
The UNESCO Youth Forum is an event held every two years alongside the UNESCO General Conference. The forum provides a platform for youth representatives from around the world to share their ideas and experiences about the challenges facing the younger generation, and to explore solutions.
Seventeen is the first K-pop act to be assigned to a full session at such a high-profile UNESCO event.
Pledis touted this as a sign that the group has become an icon representing the youth, beyond just a K-pop fandom.
In the speech, the band will deliver a message that solidarity among the youth and education can change the future of the youth and the Earth. The members, based on their individual experiences, will also suggest roles that young people can carry out for sustainable development.
Since its debut in 2015, Seventeen has conveyed a positive message through its songs that young people should not give up and fight together to overcome challenges instead of being pessimistic and frustrated. It has since grown into a leading K-pop act selling over 10 million album copies a year.
