Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/08 Rain 10

Incheon 19/09 Cloudy 10

Suwon 19/08 Rain 10

Cheongju 19/10 Sunny 30

Daejeon 19/09 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 19/11 Rain 20

Gangneung 17/14 Rain 60

Jeonju 19/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/12 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/17 Sunny 10

Daegu 20/12 Sunny 60

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 10

(END)

