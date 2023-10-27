Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 27, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/08 Rain 10
Incheon 19/09 Cloudy 10
Suwon 19/08 Rain 10
Cheongju 19/10 Sunny 30
Daejeon 19/09 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 19/11 Rain 20
Gangneung 17/14 Rain 60
Jeonju 19/10 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/12 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/17 Sunny 10
Daegu 20/12 Sunny 60
Busan 22/15 Cloudy 10
(END)
