Le Sserafim to drop 1st English digital single

All News 09:16 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will release its first English digital single, "Perfect Night," on Friday.

"Perfect Night" carries the message that an imperfect day can become enjoyable when spent with friends, according to the group's agency, Source Music.

The K-pop quintet will perform on the Global Spin Live, a popular online performance series presented by U.S. Grammy Museum, on Nov. 2 (U.S. time). Tickets for the show were sold out just one minute after they went on sale.

Le Sserafim collaborated with Blizzard Entertainment's popular game "Overwatch 2" to create the music video for "Perfect Night."

The group will also perform at BlizzCon 2023, a game festival to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on Nov. 4.

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is seen in this photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

