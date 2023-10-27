(LEAD) Le Sserafim to appear on NBC's 'Today' show
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with group's plan to appear on NBC morning show; ADDS photo, byline)
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will appear on the U.S. major TV network NBC's famous "Today" morning show to promote its new English single, the group announced Friday.
The quintet said on social media they will be guests on the show's "Today with Hoda and Jenna" segment co-hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday (U.S. time).
This will make Le Sserafim the first fourth-generation K-pop girl group to appear on the show, according to the group's agency, Source Music.
Earlier Friday, the group released its first English digital single, "Perfect Night."
The song carries the message that an imperfect day can become enjoyable when spent with friends.
After the release, Le Sserafim will perform on the "Global Spin Live," a popular online performance series presented by the U.S. Grammy Museum, on Thursday. Tickets for the show were sold out just one minute after they went on sale.
The band collaborated with Blizzard Entertainment's popular game "Overwatch 2" to create the music video for "Perfect Night."
The group will also perform at BlizzCon 2023, a game festival to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on Nov. 4.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Fiance of two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam briefly detained on stalking charges
-
G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'
-
Russia executing own soldiers for not following orders in Ukraine: White House
-
(LEAD) Top U.S., Chinese diplomats hold talks over bilateral ties, Middle East tensions
-
G-Dragon, Lee Sun-kyun banned from leaving country amid drug probes