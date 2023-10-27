S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has expedited the vaccination campaign for cattle and intensified quarantine measures to curb the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) amid deepening woes over its major dent to the beef industry.

Since the first ever outbreak of the viral infection last week, the country has so far confirmed 47 LSD cases nationwide, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Nine additional cases were reported the previous day alone, and the authorities are carrying out an in-depth investigation into seven suspected cases.

A total of 3,321 cows from 47 farms nationwide either were culled or are set to be culled, it added.

Fears of its impact on the livestock industry have grown further, particularly after the northeastern county of Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, best known for the Korean-breed cattle named "hanwoo," reported the first LSD case Thursday.

Hoengseong has a favorable environment for cattle farming, and the local government is working on a marketing campaign to brand the county as the origin of quality beef in South Korea.

More than 1,300 farms in the town are raising over 62,000 cows, according to government data.



A quarantine official blocks off access to a farm in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, on Oct. 26, 2023, after an outbreak of lumpy skin disease infected cattle there. (Yonhap)

The agriculture ministry has been scurrying to further expand its emergency vaccination campaign by securing more vaccines from abroad, and the interior ministry vowed to manage the overall vaccination program based on plans drawn up by each local government.

So far, the government has administered the vaccine to 217,000 out of 253,000 cows subject to emergency inoculation.

The government has mobilized all resources available to intensify disinfection work at farms, related facilities and other vulnerable regions, including border areas, and is carrying out intensive testing on cattle at farms adjacent to affected ones for preemptive measures.

LSD, which does not affect humans, is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.

It typically takes around three weeks for vaccinated cattle to develop protective antibodies against the disease, officials said.



A cow is vaccinated against lumpy skin disease at a farm in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, central South Korea, on Oct. 23, 2023, amid growing concerns over the nationwide spread of the viral disease that affects cattle. (Yonhap)

