Hyundai Mobis Q3 net income rises 78.3 pct to 998.1 bln won
All News 10:08 October 27, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. reported a third-quarter net income of 998.1 billion won (US$736.8 million) Friday, up 78.3 percent from a year earlier.
Its operating income for the July-September period was 690.2 billion won, up 19.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7 percent to 14.23 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts was 843.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
