(LEAD) Soldier arrested for brandishing knife in Paju, injuring 1 person
(ATTN: ADDS military's statement in last 2 paras)
PAJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- An army soldier was detained Friday for allegedly brandishing a knife at people in the city of Paju, just northwest of Seoul, officials said Friday.
The police received a 112 report at 9 a.m. saying a soldier climbed out of a military vehicle and suddenly started wielding a hand knife used in the military at nearby people in a town in Paju.
One person was injured while trying to subdue the suspect, according to officials.
Police said they have detained the man, and plan to look into his identity, affiliation and the circumstances behind the crime.
The Army identified the suspect only as a corporal, saying he was in the area for an exercise. It said an investigation is under way in coordination with the police, and vowed to take "stern" measures based on its results.
"It is regrettable this incident occurred during an exercise," it said in a statement. "We express deep sympathy to the victim and we will take an active interest in their treatment."
