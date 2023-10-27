PPP, gov't to come up with comprehensive response system against illegal drug use

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) vowed Friday to come up with comprehensive measures to tackle the growing use of narcotics in the country amid renewed concerns about the problem as big-name celebrities are under drug investigation.

"Our party and the government ... will establish a comprehensive drug response system that includes prevention of foreign drug trafficking, crackdowns and measures for rehabilitation and treatment," Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the PPP's floor leader, said in a party meeting.

Eradicating illegal drug use is the most pressing livelihood matter for the PPP, Yun said, noting that rapidly spreading narcotics among the younger generation could potentially "jeopardize the future of the country."

To that end, the PPP plans to hold a meeting with the government next week to discuss ways to root out drug related crimes and help addicts to rehabilitate, Yun told reporters after the meeting.

South Korea has been grappling with a sudden rise in the use and distribution of narcotics, with high-profile celebrities, including G-Dragon of boy band Big Bang, being investigated over suspected drug use and advertisements for such substances discovered at universities in Seoul.

The number of convicted drug offenders cracked down on by police during the Jan.-June period, grew by 19.6 percent on-year, from 8,575 in 2022 to 10,252 in 2023.

The amount of illegal drugs confiscated also increased by 51.5 percent during the same period, government data showed.



The ruling People Power Party's floor leader, Rep. Yun Jae-ok speaks in a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, on Oct. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

