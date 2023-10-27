PM to make 5-nation trip to Africa, Europe

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will embark on a five-nation tour of Africa and Europe next week to rally support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and strengthen bilateral ties, his office said Friday.

Han will depart Sunday to travel to Malawi, Togo, Cameroon, Norway and Finland over seven days in a last-minute pitch to win support for South Korea's bid to bring the expo to its southeastern city of Busan.

The host of the mega event will be decided by a vote among member states of the Bureau International des Expositions in late November.

In Malawi, Han is scheduled to meet with President Lazarus Chakwera, while in Togo and Cameroon, he will meet with Prime Ministers Victoire Tomegah Dogbe and Joseph Ngute, respectively.

Han will be the first South Korean leader-level official to visit the three African countries since the two sides established diplomatic relations, according to his office.

Through his visits, Han plans to establish a foundation for closer ties with African nations under South Korea's vision to become a "global pivotal state" and boost interest in the inaugural South Korea-Africa summit to be held in South Korea next year.

On Nov. 2-3, Han will visit Norway and Finland, where he will seek to strengthen value-based diplomacy with Europe and explore ways to enhance cooperation on issues of economic security, including climate change and supply chains.

In Norway, he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, as the two countries are set to mark the 65th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations next year.

In Finland, he will meet with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and seek to develop bilateral ties while following up on a summit held between their leaders last July.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a meeting on public safety measures at the government complex in Seoul on Oct. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

