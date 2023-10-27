Oct. 28



1991 -- South Korea and Romania sign an accord on cultural exchanges.

1995 -- South Korea's exports top US$100 billion.

2000 -- Unionized pilots at Korean Air, South Korea's leading airline, go on their first-ever strike.

2005 -- Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, is named a candidate to host two major International Olympic Committee (IOC) meetings in 2009 -- the General Assembly of the IOC and the 13th Olympic General Assembly.

2008 -- South Korea's currency plunges to an over 10-year low against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors dump local stocks and shrug off the central bank's efforts to calm markets.

2009 -- South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party takes three of five contested seats in parliamentary by-elections.

2010 -- South Korea holds a ceremony to mark the opening of the second-phase section of the Seoul-Busan Korea Train Express, or KTX, line linking the southeastern city of Daegu and the southeastern port city of Busan. The 128.5-kilometer section was in commercial service on Nov. 1 of the year, leading to the full-fledged bullet train operation of the Seoul-Busan line some 19 years after the beginning of the construction project.

