Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 October 27, 2023

Oct. 28

1991 -- South Korea and Romania sign an accord on cultural exchanges.

1995 -- South Korea's exports top US$100 billion.

2000 -- Unionized pilots at Korean Air, South Korea's leading airline, go on their first-ever strike.

2005 -- Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, is named a candidate to host two major International Olympic Committee (IOC) meetings in 2009 -- the General Assembly of the IOC and the 13th Olympic General Assembly.

2008 -- South Korea's currency plunges to an over 10-year low against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors dump local stocks and shrug off the central bank's efforts to calm markets.

2009 -- South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party takes three of five contested seats in parliamentary by-elections.

2010 -- South Korea holds a ceremony to mark the opening of the second-phase section of the Seoul-Busan Korea Train Express, or KTX, line linking the southeastern city of Daegu and the southeastern port city of Busan. The 128.5-kilometer section was in commercial service on Nov. 1 of the year, leading to the full-fledged bullet train operation of the Seoul-Busan line some 19 years after the beginning of the construction project.
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!