Rights watchdog chief voices regret over China's repatriation of N. Koreans

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the state human rights commission expressed regret Friday over China's forced repatriation of North Koreans, urging the international community to cooperate to prevent further repatriation.

Song Doo-hwan, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, made the call in his letters sent Thursday to the United Nations high commissioner for human rights and the U.N. special rapporteur for North Korean human rights.

Earlier this month, a local newspaper reported that China forcibly sent home around 600 North Korean defectors detained in the Jilin and Liaoning provinces right after the end of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The unification ministry has since confirmed the report, though it did not specify the number of people repatriated.

"It is said that North Korean refugees face a dire situation, including the possibility of torture and the death penalty, if they are repatriated," Song said.

"I hope that the forced repatriation of North Korean refugees can be halted and the lives and safety of those already returned can be protected through proactive efforts by our government and the international community."



This photo of Song Doo-hwan, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, is provided by the commission. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)