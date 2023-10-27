Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheil Worldwide Q3 net profit up 2.5 pct to 66.2 bln won

All News 10:52 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 66.2 billion won (US$49.1 million), up 2.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 93.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 93.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 4.2 percent to 1.07 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 63.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
