SM's new boy group Riize to release follow-up single
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Riize, a rookie boy group under SM Entertainment, will drop "Talk Saxy" on Friday, a new digital single that follows up its popular debut song, "Get a Guitar."
The name of the new song was inspired by the word "saxy," meaning a very attractive saxophone player, according to SM.
The tune features ear-catching saxophone and 808 drum sounds from the beginning, the agency added.
The boys sing about their feelings of attraction toward a stranger honestly and confidently.
"As you can feel from the title, the saxophone sound is charming. The moment I saw the song's dance sketch for the first time, I just wanted to do it quickly. We'll be able to show you our most confident performance yet," the group said through the agency.
The team that consists of seven members -- Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee and Anton -- debuted last month with "Get a Guitar." The first single became an instant hit, selling over a million copies.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Fiance of two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam briefly detained on stalking charges
-
G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'
-
Russia executing own soldiers for not following orders in Ukraine: White House
-
(LEAD) Top U.S., Chinese diplomats hold talks over bilateral ties, Middle East tensions
-
G-Dragon, Lee Sun-kyun banned from leaving country amid drug probes