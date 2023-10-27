Seventeen sets first-week sales record for K-pop album
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Boy group Seventeen has set a new record for first-week album sales in K-pop history with its latest album selling 4.62 million copies, the band's agency said Friday.
Pledis Entertainment said the group's 11th EP, "Seventeenth Heaven," had sold 4,629,479 units as of Thursday, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.
The record was set just four days after the album's release Monday.
The figure surpasses the previous record of about 4.62 million set by Stray Kids with "5-Star" and Seventeen's own record of 4.55 million copies with "FML."
First-week sales are considered an important measure for an artist's popularity and the size of his or her fandom.
"God of Music," the main track of "Seventeenth Heaven," debuted atop the Top 100 songs chart of Melon, the country's largest music streaming service.
The group's combined domestic album sales have reached 11 million copies in the first nine months of this year, according to the agency.
