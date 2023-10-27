Seoul shares up late Fri. morning on tech gains

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning, led by tech gains, rebounding from the previous session's market rout.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 19.02 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,318.10 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, all three major U.S. indexes closed lower due to a slide in tech bluechips that posted disappointing earnings.

Data showed that the U.S. economy expanded 4.9 percent in the third quarter, the strongest reading in almost two years, fueled by a surge in consumer spending.

In Seoul, big-cap shares were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.45 percent, but SK hynix, the country's No. 2 chipmaker, lost 1.33 percent.

Battery shares traded in positive terrain.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 2 percent, its smaller rival Samsung SDI shot up 6.74 percent, and POSCO Future M went up 3.21 percent.

Leading chemical producer LG Chem also jumped 4.34 percent and steel giant POSCO Holdings advanced 1.78 percent.

IT stocks also gained ground, with Internet portal operator Naver up 1.98 percent and Kakao, the operator of the country's top mobile messenger, up 0.8 percent.

Auto shares traded mixed.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.11 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia climbed 1.23 percent and its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis soared 3.94 percent.

Bio shares lost ground, with Samsung Biologics down 0.14 percent and Celltrion down 0.33 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,349.90 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 10.1 won from the previous session's close.

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)