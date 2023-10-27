Fencer said to express wish to break up with controversial ex-fiance
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee, hurt by scandalous allegations surrounding her former finance who turned out to be a woman, said Friday that she wants to break off the relationship.
Nam reportedly told the police that she does not want to have any more contact with her ex-finance Jeon Cheong-jo, one day after Jeon was briefly detained on stalking charges.
Early Thursday morning, the police detained Jeon in front of the home of Nam's mother in Seongnam, south of Seoul, for repeatedly pounding on the front door and ringing the door bell. Jeon's uninvited visit came after Nam reportedly expressed a desire to break up following allegations that Jeon is actually a woman with a history of multiple fraud convictions.
"It's too hard for me. I don't want Jeon to contact or approach me anymore," Nam reportedly told investigators at the Seongnam Jungwon Police Station.
It is known that Nam did not clearly state whether she wants the police to punish Jeon for the emotional damage that her stalking caused. The police have taken measures to protect Nam, including providing her with a smartwatch and strengthening patrols around her residence.
Their relationship has been one of the most talked-about issues since Nam introduced Jeon as her boyfriend and a third-generation scion of a family-owned conglomerate Monday, saying they plan to get married.
