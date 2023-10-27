Chief of financial regulator says Kakao investigation going 'by the book'
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The ongoing investigation into alleged stock manipulation by social media giant Kakao Corp. is being conducted "by the book," the head of the financial regulator said Friday.
Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) chief Lee Bok-hyun made the remark when asked about the recent questioning of Kakao founder Kim Beom-su during a parliamentary audit of his agency.
The Kakao founder was summoned earlier this week for questioning over allegations that Kakao and its executives had invested some 240 billion won (US$177.9 million) to raise the stock price of K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment after another K-pop powerhouse Hybe purchased a 14.8 percent stake in SM in a bid to take over the company.
Kakao's chief investment officer, Bae Jae-hyun, was placed under arrest earlier this month on suspicion of stock manipulation.
The FSS referred three Kakao executives, including Bae, along with Kakao Corp. and its entertainment subsidiary, to the prosecution Thursday for further investigation and potential indictment.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
