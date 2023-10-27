Woman in her 20s booked for allegedly stalking BTS member V

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A woman in her 20s has been booked for investigation on charges of stalking BTS member V, police said Friday.

The woman allegedly tried to approach V after visiting his home in southern Seoul around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Gangnam Police Station.

Police launched the investigation after a security guard reported the situation.

The woman had left the scene, but police used CCTV surveillance camera footage to identify her.

She was also found to have visited V's home multiple times before.

The police ordered emergency measures against the suspect, who had a record of turning up at the singer's house on several occasions before, banning her from approaching within 100 meters of the victim, or contacting him via phone call or text message.

They are also looking into whether the suspect is the same person who had handed the singer a marriage registration form earlier.



This photo, provided by BigHit Music, shows BTS' V. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

