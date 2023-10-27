Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial's Q3 net profit drops 26 pct to 1.21 tln won

All News 13:25 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.21 trillion won (US$902.4 million), down 26 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 1.7 trillion won, falling 1.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales dropped 29.8 percent to 16.64 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.17 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
