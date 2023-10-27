Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-1 Q3 net income up 1.5 pct to 42.4 bln won

All News 13:24 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 42.4 billion won (US$31.4 million), up 1.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 3.5 percent on-year to 53.5 billion won. Revenue increased 3.8 percent to 645.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 5.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
