Nuclear agency approves operation resumption of Hanul 4 reactor after maintenance

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety agency said Friday it has approved the restart of the Hanul 4 nuclear reactor on the eastern coast after completing an inspection.

Located in the eastern city of Uljin, the 1,000-megawatt pressurized water reactor, which started commercial power generation in 1996, went offline last month due to a leakage from a coolant pipeline in its secondary circuit, where electricity is generated.

The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., the operator of the reactor, replaced the defective pipeline and conducted leakage tests, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) said. The operator also came up with plans to prevent a recurrence.

The NSSC said it will conduct further safety examinations when the reactor resumes operations.



A file photo of the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant in Uljin, about 220 kilometers southeast of Seoul, provided by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)