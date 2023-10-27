Nuclear agency approves operation resumption of Hanul 4 reactor after maintenance
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety agency said Friday it has approved the restart of the Hanul 4 nuclear reactor on the eastern coast after completing an inspection.
Located in the eastern city of Uljin, the 1,000-megawatt pressurized water reactor, which started commercial power generation in 1996, went offline last month due to a leakage from a coolant pipeline in its secondary circuit, where electricity is generated.
The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., the operator of the reactor, replaced the defective pipeline and conducted leakage tests, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) said. The operator also came up with plans to prevent a recurrence.
The NSSC said it will conduct further safety examinations when the reactor resumes operations.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Fiance of two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam briefly detained on stalking charges
-
G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'
-
Russia executing own soldiers for not following orders in Ukraine: White House
-
(LEAD) Top U.S., Chinese diplomats hold talks over bilateral ties, Middle East tensions
-
G-Dragon, Lee Sun-kyun banned from leaving country amid drug probes