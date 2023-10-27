Winning gold at Asian Games helping Dinos trio during KBO postseason

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The degree of their contributions to South Korea's gold medal at the Asian Games baseball tournament this month varied, but the trio of NC Dinos players who represented the country in China all believe their experience is helping them through the ongoing postseason run.

The 10 clubs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) could each have a maximum of three players at the Asian Games, with South Korea having self-imposed an age limit of 24. The Dinos sent pitcher Kim Young-kyu, shortstop Kim Ju-won and catcher Kim Hyung-jun, and they came home with gold medals around their necks.

And even more important than the shiny prize was the way their experience hardened them for the postseason gauntlet.



NC Dinos reliever Kim Young-kyu pitches against the SSG Landers during the top of the fifth inning of Game 3 of the first round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

The three Kims -- unrelated -- have so far been integral parts of the Dinos' undefeated run through the postseason. They beat the Doosan Bears in the wild card game and then swept the defending champions SSG Landers in the best-of-five first round.

Kim Young-kyu was named the MVP of that series, after tossing 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief. Though he only pitched one inning at the Asian Games, the 23-year-old left-hander said he learned a great deal from that tournament.

"I realized at the Asian Games that each and every game could be so nerve-wracking," Kim said Wednesday after receiving the MVP award following a Game 3 victory over the Landers. "I think I've been able to stay calm after going through that experience. And all three of us have been able to build on some good vibes from the gold medal."



Kim Ju-won of the NC Dinos takes a swing against the SSG Landers during the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 3 of the first round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Hyung-jun was South Korea's primary catcher. He only batted 3-for-18 in five games but made his impact with game calling and defense behind the plate. After South Korea beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 in the gold medal game, starter Moon Dong-ju and closer Go Woo-suk both credited Kim for calling a superb game.

Kim has been carrying a hot bat this postseason, with a team-best three home runs so far.

"After competing in such a huge international tournament, I am not really that nervous now in these games," Kim said Monday after belting a solo shot in Game 2 against the Landers. "I think it has helped me tremendously."

Kim Ju-won was an unlikely offensive hero for South Korea, batting 4-for-14 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored. Since his return, Kim's defense has been sharper too.

He made a KBO-worst 30 errors during the regular season but hasn't committed one in the postseason while making some difficult plays.

"Bringing home the gold medal has put my mind at ease," Kim said earlier this month, before the start of the postseason. "I feel like I can jump into the postseason and play my game without battling any nerves. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum and win the championship here too."



Kim Hyung-jun of the NC Dinos watches the ball after hitting a solo home run against the SSG Landers during the top of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

