So Ji-sub cast in new Netflix crime noir series

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Actor So Ji-sub was cast in a new South Korean original action series, Netflix said Friday.

The U.S. streaming giant said So was cast for the lead character, Nam Ki-jun, in the webtoon-based series, "Gwangjang," which means plaza in English.

The webtoon of the same name revolves around Nam, a notorious former gangster with excellent physical fighting skills who returns to the dark world to get revenge for the death of his brother, Ki-seok (Lee Joon-hyuk of "The Roundup: No Way Out.")

The series will be helmed by director Choi Sung-eun who produced the action series "Tong: Memories," which was also adapted from a digital comic.

Other details on the production have yet to be determined, Netflix said.



South Korean actor So Ji-sub, who stars in the new sci-fi action fantasy movie "Alienoid," poses for a photo during an event in Seoul in this file photo taken June 23, 2022. (Yonhap)

