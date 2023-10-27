Hana Financial Q3 net profit down 15.4 pct to 963.4 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 963.4 billion won (US$711.9 million), down 15.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 19.4 percent on-year to 1.18 trillion won. Sales decreased 42.8 percent to 17.85 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 938.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)