(LEAD) Hana Financial Q3 net profit down 15.4 pct to 963.4 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 963.4 billion won (US$711.9 million), down 15.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 19.4 percent on-year to 1.18 trillion won. Sales decreased 42.8 percent to 17.85 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 938.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

In the first three quarters, Hana Financial posted an accumulated net profit of 3 trillion won, up 3.51 percent from the same period last year.

The group attributed the on-year gain to an increase in both interest and noninterest income, supported by a drop in costs.

"In addition, the group has set aside an accumulated reserve of over 1.21 trillion won, including 383.2 billion won in the third quarter. This marks a 105 percent increase from the same period last year, reflecting the group's sufficient ability to withstand possible losses in the future," it said.

The flagship Hana Bank posted a Q3 net profit of 929.8 billion won, up 5.91 percent from a year earlier, on a spike in noninterest income.

The group said Hana Bank's noninterest income reached 575.6 billion won in the first nine months of the year, up 402.5 percent from the same period last year, contributing to a 23.3 percent on-year increase in its accumulated net profit to 522.6 billion won over the cited period.

Hana Securities swung to a net loss of 48.9 billion won in the third quarter from a net profit of 146.3 billion won a year earlier.



