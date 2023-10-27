Kumho Tire returns to black in Q3
All News 15:05 October 27, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Tire Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 33.3 billion won (US$24.6 million), turning around from a loss of 33.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 96.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.3 billion won a year ago. Sales were flat at 977.5 billion won.
