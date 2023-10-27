Doosan Bobcat Q3 net profit up 59 pct to 189.1 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 189.1 billion won (US$139.5 million), up 59 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 297.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 316.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 0.5 percent to 2.36 trillion won.

