Industrial Bank Of Korea Q3 net income down 3.8 pct to 731.6 bln won

All News 15:37 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 731.6 billion won (US$539.6 million), down 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 968.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.04 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 30.6 percent to 7.71 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 738.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
