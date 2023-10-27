Hotel Shilla shifts to red in Q3

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 3.3 billion won (US$2.4 million), swinging from a profit of 14 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 71 percent on-year to 7.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 25.7 percent to 1.01 trillion won.

(END)