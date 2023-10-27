Hotel Shilla shifts to red in Q3
All News 15:38 October 27, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 3.3 billion won (US$2.4 million), swinging from a profit of 14 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 71 percent on-year to 7.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 25.7 percent to 1.01 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
Most Saved
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Fiance of two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam briefly detained on stalking charges
-
G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'
-
Russia executing own soldiers for not following orders in Ukraine: White House
-
(LEAD) Top U.S., Chinese diplomats hold talks over bilateral ties, Middle East tensions
-
G-Dragon, Lee Sun-kyun banned from leaving country amid drug probes