SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



FOOSUNG 9,780 UP 200

SK Innovation 124,300 DN 400

CJ CheilJedang 279,000 UP 2,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 53,500 UP 1,000

SamyangFood 182,500 DN 5,000

POONGSAN 34,050 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 52,500 DN 800

Hansae 20,850 DN 450

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,300 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 DN 600

HANWHA LIFE 2,755 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 117,000 DN 1,500

Youngone Corp 51,000 DN 1,400

GKL 15,190 DN 60

CSWIND 47,100 DN 1,050

SamsungHvyInd 7,190 DN 170

HyundaiMipoDock 72,200 UP 800

IS DONGSEO 26,100 DN 400

S-Oil 68,400 DN 300

LG Innotek 225,500 UP 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 136,600 UP 1,500

HMM 14,810 UP 390

HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 122,600 UP 300

SKC 73,000 UP 2,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,550 UP 100

Mobis 220,000 UP 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 97,600 DN 2,000

S-1 55,000 DN 1,100

ZINUS 19,010 0

Hanchem 148,900 UP 700

DWS 29,550 UP 1,300

KEPCO 16,640 UP 270

SamsungSecu 35,600 DN 250

KG DONGBU STL 6,910 0

SKTelecom 49,500 UP 250

HyundaiElev 43,500 DN 3,200

SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 UP 7,200

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,550 DN 500

KUMHOTIRE 4,480 UP 175

(MORE)