KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
FOOSUNG 9,780 UP 200
SK Innovation 124,300 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 279,000 UP 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 53,500 UP 1,000
SamyangFood 182,500 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 34,050 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 52,500 DN 800
Hansae 20,850 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,300 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,755 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 117,000 DN 1,500
Youngone Corp 51,000 DN 1,400
GKL 15,190 DN 60
CSWIND 47,100 DN 1,050
SamsungHvyInd 7,190 DN 170
HyundaiMipoDock 72,200 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 26,100 DN 400
S-Oil 68,400 DN 300
LG Innotek 225,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 136,600 UP 1,500
HMM 14,810 UP 390
HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 122,600 UP 300
SKC 73,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,550 UP 100
Mobis 220,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 97,600 DN 2,000
S-1 55,000 DN 1,100
ZINUS 19,010 0
Hanchem 148,900 UP 700
DWS 29,550 UP 1,300
KEPCO 16,640 UP 270
SamsungSecu 35,600 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 6,910 0
SKTelecom 49,500 UP 250
HyundaiElev 43,500 DN 3,200
SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 UP 7,200
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,550 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,480 UP 175
